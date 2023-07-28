Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Decreases By 47.1%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,100 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the June 30th total of 546,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,891.0 days.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
WOLTF opened at $122.75 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $95.30 and a 12 month high of $133.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.12.
About Wolters Kluwer
