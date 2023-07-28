Signaturefd LLC Acquires Shares of 564 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,047.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ VGLT opened at $61.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average is $64.23. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
