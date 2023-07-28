Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 18,750.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 61,747 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 90,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNTX. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioNTech from $198.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

BioNTech Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $105.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.19. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $188.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 51.03%. BioNTech’s revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

