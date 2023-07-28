Signaturefd LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 205.6% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 26.2% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLGT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

FLGT opened at $37.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $66.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fulgent Genetics

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 914,391 shares in the company, valued at $36,849,957.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $56,540.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,890 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 914,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,849,957.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,836 shares of company stock worth $154,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

