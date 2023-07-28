Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 738.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,714,000 after buying an additional 96,155 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 37,092 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 290,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after buying an additional 21,712 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 20,036 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

BMRC opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $335.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $36.78.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Insider Activity at Bank of Marin Bancorp

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,984 shares of company stock worth $137,224. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

