Signaturefd LLC Purchases 387 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:USFD opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

