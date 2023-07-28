Signaturefd LLC Purchases 457 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

MDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

