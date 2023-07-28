Signaturefd LLC Purchases 982 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $12,140,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,898,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,869,000 after acquiring an additional 717,092 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $8,483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GNL. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

NYSE:GNL opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

