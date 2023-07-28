Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,219 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 681.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TV. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.10 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.80 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

TV stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $992.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.0985 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is currently -8.60%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Articles

