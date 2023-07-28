Signaturefd LLC Sells 937 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TIM by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TIM by 620.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TIM by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in TIM by 2,838.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TIMB opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. Tim S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1232 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. TIM’s payout ratio is 98.44%.

TIMB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on TIM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TIM in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

