SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.59 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02). 9,265,848 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 909% from the average session volume of 918,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.11 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £8.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 662.58.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.

