Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the June 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Price Performance
WINR opened at $0.00 on Friday. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile
