Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $161.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $166.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.37. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $597.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,562.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,562.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total value of $491,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,024.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,222. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after acquiring an additional 368,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 713.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,527,000 after purchasing an additional 284,188 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,740,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after buying an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

