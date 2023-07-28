Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SSD has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:SSD opened at $161.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.57. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $166.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.37. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $597.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at $931,024.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $258,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,755.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total value of $491,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,024.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,783 shares of company stock worth $1,635,222. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 276.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

