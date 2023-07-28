Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT Raised to $4.75

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.30 to $4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,750,000 after purchasing an additional 839,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,351,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,675,000 after buying an additional 108,053 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10,934.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,244,000 after buying an additional 24,115,968 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 295.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,389,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254,662 shares during the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

