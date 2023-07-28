SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s FY2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $167.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.48. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.58.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,518,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

