SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR) Short Interest Up 34.6% in July

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SK Growth Opportunities Price Performance

SKGR opened at $10.63 on Friday. SK Growth Opportunities has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46.

Institutional Trading of SK Growth Opportunities

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in SK Growth Opportunities by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in SK Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in SK Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $5,254,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SK Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

