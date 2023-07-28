SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,052 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLM opened at $15.73 on Friday. SLM Co. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $17.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.21.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $777.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.15 million. SLM had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 28.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

