SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,264 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in SLM were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 138.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of SLM by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SLM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). SLM had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $777.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. SLM’s payout ratio is 28.76%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

