SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD) Trading Up 0.8%

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.96.

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Company Profile

The Guinness Atkinson SmartETFs Marketing Technology ETF (MRAD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to companies globally that provide support or enable advancements in advertising and marketing technology. Securities are typically equally weighted.

