SOS (NYSE:SOS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 36,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 201,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

SOS Trading Down 9.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.82.

Get SOS alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SOS during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SOS by 28.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SOS by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SOS by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 167,272 shares during the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.