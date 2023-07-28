Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 145.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 141.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 102,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK opened at $102.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day moving average of $97.19. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $116.84.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

