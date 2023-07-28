Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $163.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Down 3.1 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $144.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.54. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.