Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $182.00 at Barclays

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $180.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.80.

NYSE SPOT opened at $144.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.54. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

