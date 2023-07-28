Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.98

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.98 and traded as low as C$42.00. Sprott shares last traded at C$42.45, with a volume of 21,052 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sprott from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.85.

Sprott last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$48.00 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 2.2487073 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 146.24%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

