Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.98

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.98 and traded as low as C$42.00. Sprott shares last traded at C$42.45, with a volume of 21,052 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sprott from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.
Sprott Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.85.
Sprott Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 146.24%.
About Sprott
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
