Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.62.

Shares of SQSP opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 57,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,771,051.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,722,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,506,140.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 654,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,978,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 57,483 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,771,051.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,722,692 shares in the company, valued at $145,506,140.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 233,766 shares of company stock worth $7,301,518 over the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Squarespace by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,378,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,015,000 after acquiring an additional 77,177 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 4.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

