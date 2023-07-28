SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,300

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.21) to GBX 2,300 ($29.49) in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SSE from GBX 2,200 ($28.21) to GBX 2,500 ($32.06) in a report on Friday, May 19th.
SSE Stock Performance
Shares of SSEZY opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SSE has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $23.98.
SSE Company Profile
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
