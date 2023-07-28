STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.90.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ STAA opened at $54.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.