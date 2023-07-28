Stenprop (LON:STP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Stenprop Limited (LON:STP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 181.75 ($2.33). 48,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 253,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.75 ($2.34).
Stenprop Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £528.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 181.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 181.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72.
Stenprop Company Profile
Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stenprop
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Stenprop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stenprop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.