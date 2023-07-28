STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.