STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading Down 4%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.77 and last traded at C$3.80. Approximately 96,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 190,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on STEP shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cormark decreased their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Acumen Capital set a C$6.00 price objective on STEP Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

STEP Energy Services Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81. The firm has a market cap of C$266.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.65.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

Further Reading

