Stephens Raises Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Price Target to $38.00

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday.
Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Private Bancorp of America has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $35.00.
About Private Bancorp of America
Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

