Stephens Raises Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Price Target to $38.00

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Private Bancorp of America has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America ( OTCMKTS:PBAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $31.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 34.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Private Bancorp of America will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

