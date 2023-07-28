Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised WSFS Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WSFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.40.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Price Performance

WSFS Financial stock opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after acquiring an additional 992,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after acquiring an additional 648,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,875,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,704,000 after acquiring an additional 402,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.