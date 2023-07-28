Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Short Interest Up 34.8% in July

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the June 30th total of 317,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRL. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,164,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Further Reading

