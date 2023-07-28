Steven M. Chaouki Sells 951 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $76,374.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,720.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
TransUnion Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSE:TRU opened at $79.42 on Friday. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $84.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.
TransUnion Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of TransUnion
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.
About TransUnion
TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TransUnion
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.