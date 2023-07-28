Steven M. Chaouki Sells 951 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $76,374.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,720.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TransUnion Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $79.42 on Friday. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $84.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

