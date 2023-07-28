Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $240.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $255.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,395 shares of company stock valued at $14,933,579 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,243,696,000 after acquiring an additional 126,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,281,000 after acquiring an additional 812,475 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.