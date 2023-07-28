Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,040 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,908 shares of company stock valued at $29,403,717. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

