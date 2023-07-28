StockNews.com Upgrades Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to “Hold”

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.86.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $294.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post -9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn acquired 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,703.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,897 shares in the company, valued at $849,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce K. Thorn acquired 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,703.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $312,260. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Big Lots by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,314 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

