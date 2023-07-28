Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $19.40. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 1,058,745 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.
Several analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portman Square Capital LLP increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 131.0% during the second quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 138,629 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 36,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 29.9% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,170,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after buying an additional 269,581 shares in the last quarter.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.
