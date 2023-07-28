SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $13.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SunPower from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on SunPower from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on SunPower from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.48.

Shares of SPWR opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. SunPower has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). SunPower had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $440.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. Research analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SunPower by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in SunPower by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

