Superdry (LON:SDRY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.00). 82,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 343,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.90 ($0.96).

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.37 million, a P/E ratio of 975.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, insider Julian Dunkerton acquired 350,000 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £276,500 ($354,532.63). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,791,785 shares of company stock worth $523,015,285. Corporate insiders own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Superdry plc design, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

