Supreme (LON:SUP) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.42). 22,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 186,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.44).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.18) target price on shares of Supreme in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Supreme alerts:

Supreme Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £136.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,110.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 104.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Supreme Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Supreme

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Supreme’s previous dividend of $0.80. Supreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

In related news, insider Suzanne Gwendoline Smith purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £21,210 ($27,195.79). Company insiders own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

About Supreme

(Get Free Report)

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Branded Household Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; smart home LED technology solutions; and custom floor, counter and pallet display stands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.