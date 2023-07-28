Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 46,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 172,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Surge Battery Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada.

