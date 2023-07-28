Susan H. Tousi Sells 500 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Illumina Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $189.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.21 and a 200-day moving average of $206.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.03 and a twelve month high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 45.0% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.68.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

