SVB Leerink Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a report released on Monday, July 24th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.96). The consensus estimate for Castle Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.14) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSTL. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CSTL opened at $15.84 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $42.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 17,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $382,676.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,954.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,792 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $60,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,288,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 17,643 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $382,676.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,954.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,517. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 48.9% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 65.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

