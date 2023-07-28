T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Up 34.5% in July

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the June 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.12 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 440,531 shares in the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

