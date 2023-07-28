Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Trading Down 3.7%

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 38,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Tantalus Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 656.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -0.31.

About Tantalus Systems

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The company provides industrial Internet-of-Things smart grid network, edge-computing endpoints, and a suite of enterprise software applications that are used across various departments within a utility and artificial-intelligence -enabled data analytics to help utilities and manage their grids.

