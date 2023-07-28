TD Cowen Boosts Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $535.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $525.00 to $535.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $525.13.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $491.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.95. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $502.13.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,450 shares of company stock worth $695,366 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

