TELUS Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion.

TELUS Stock Down 1.2 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TU. Desjardins lowered their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $23.68.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 227.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.