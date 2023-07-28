TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT) to Release Earnings on Friday

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. TELUS International (Cda) has set its FY23 guidance at $1.20-1.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.20-$1.25 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.05 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 17.21%. On average, analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance
Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Several research firms recently commented on TIXT. Citigroup lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial cut TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.
