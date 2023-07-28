TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT) to Release Earnings on Friday

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. TELUS International (Cda) has set its FY23 guidance at $1.20-1.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.20-$1.25 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.05 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 17.21%. On average, analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 451.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 375,544 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 335,698 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 339.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 236,078 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 206,900 shares during the period. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TIXT. Citigroup lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial cut TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.